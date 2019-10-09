Ryde Harriers shine in Isle of Wight’s 63rd Marathon

The sun shone on Sunday 6th October for the Isle of Wight Marathon. The race is one of the oldest in the UK and 25th in the Association of Road Racing Statisticians list of longest running marathons in the world.

The 26.2 mile run commenced at 11:30 am from Cowes Community Centre.

The Marathon showcased the Isle of Wight’s talented running community with attendees from Ryde Harriers, Isle of Wight Road Runners and Vegan Runs.

Ryde Harriers’ Leslie Cupis came in at an astounding fourth place out of 117 runners.

Dave Hunt also was also applauded coming in 13th position.

Natalie Jane Rose was extremely proud completing her first ever marathon, which she completed in four hours and 46 minutes.

A huge congratulation to all the finalists from Ryde Harriers !

Ryde Harriers running club

Ryde Harriers organise a range of open races on the Isle of Wight every year from track championships to the Marathon.

The weekly club night is on a Tuesday with members meeting from 7pm- onwards at Ryde Rowing Club.

If interested in running and mixing with like-minded running enthusiasts , please contact : captain@rydeharriers.co.uk

Report shared by Stephanie Hankin on behalf of Ryde Harriers. Ed