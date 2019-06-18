Ryde Harriers takes on the Alresford Rotary 10k Road Race

Sarah shares this latest report from Ryde Harriers. Ed

Sunday 16th June saw seven Ryde Harriers cross the water to take part in the 12th Annual Alresford Rotary 10k Road Race.

A new addition for this season’s Hampshire Road Race League, the hilly course is set in the market town of Alresford, Hampshire and takes in the famous Watercress Beds and surrounding countryside. Travel was sponsored by Wightlink.

Results

Trevor McAlister 0:41:01

Sam Cleare 0:45:22

Natalie Rose 0:52:32

Keith Ruth 0:55:41

Carolyn Ward 0:59:11

Beth Holloway 1:15:14

Sue Clerkin 1:19:02 (third female Vet 70)