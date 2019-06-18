Ryde Harriers takes on the Alresford Rotary 10k Road Race

The 10k road race takes in the famous Watercress Beds and surrounding countryside.

ryde harriers at aylesford

Sarah shares this latest report from Ryde Harriers. Ed

Sunday 16th June saw seven Ryde Harriers cross the water to take part in the 12th Annual Alresford Rotary 10k Road Race.

A new addition for this season’s Hampshire Road Race League, the hilly course is set in the market town of Alresford, Hampshire and takes in the famous Watercress Beds and surrounding countryside. Travel was sponsored by Wightlink.

Results
Trevor McAlister 0:41:01
Sam Cleare 0:45:22
Natalie Rose 0:52:32
Keith Ruth 0:55:41
Carolyn Ward 0:59:11
Beth Holloway 1:15:14
Sue Clerkin 1:19:02 (third female Vet 70)

Tuesday, 18th June, 2019 9:29am

Island-wide, Running, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Sports

Jobs OnTheWight

