Ryde in Bloom launches with opportunities for all

This Year Ryde in Bloom is going to be bigger and better than ever before!

The last year has shown our communities how important gardens and outside spaces are for mental health and wellbeing and we at Ryde Town Council are determined to do our part.

This year we are making the competition simpler and easier to access so that more people can enter than ever before.

Open to all residents in Ryde

Ryde in Bloom is open to all residents in Ryde, and we want to encourage everyone with a garden, patio, allotment, window-box or even a windowsill to get creative and get involved. It really will be an accessible, inclusive event that gives everyone equal opportunity.

Ryde Town Council will be working with as many schools in Ryde as possible to engage them in Ryde in Bloom by partnering with Haylands Farm to provide over 1,000 packs of seeds to schools who take part.

Cook: Great opportunity to work alongside council and schools

Haylands Farm Manager, Nichola Cook, said,

“We are proud to be a part of this project and supporting the local community. “It’s been a great opportunity for us to work alongside Ryde Town Council and the local schools.”

Shona Parnell of Ryde Town Council said,

“This year we wanted to make sure that as many people as possible felt that they could enter this wonderful event – you don’t need a huge garden, just a bit of imagination!”

The details

You don’t have to be a seasoned professional to win the competition either because we have two distinct categories – Adults and Under 16.

Ryde in Bloom is due to launch on Friday 23 April with final judging on Monday 5th July.

We are delighted to announce that the two categories are sponsored by Wightlink and Goodleaf Tree Climbing.

Greenfield: Best of luck to everyone taking part

Wightlink Chief Executive Keith Greenfield said,

“We are really pleased to support this year’s Ryde in Bloom competition and look forward to seeing the town burst into colour this summer. “As well as providing a boost to wildlife, the blooms will also create a warm and vibrant welcome for visitors and give everyone a much needed boost in what has been a challenging year. “Best of luck to everyone taking part!”

McCathie: Very proud to sponsor Ryde in Bloom

Paul McCathie from Goodleaf Tree Climbing said,

“We know how brilliant it is spending time outside, in the fresh air, connecting with nature. “We’re very proud to sponsor Ryde in Bloom and encourage Ryde’s residents to get busy on their green spaces – we can’t wait to see the results!”



Get in touch

If you are interested in taking part in Ryde in Bloom 2021 please contact [email protected] and stay tuned to our Facebook page for regular updates and photos.

