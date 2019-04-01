Ryde Inshore Rescue seeking volunteers: Why not do something different this year?

Ryde Inshore Resuce are now recruiting for all roles, including boat crew, shore crew, launchers, fundraisers and staff for headquarters on Ryde seafront.

Training takes place on Monday nights at 7pm and general watch duties are carried out on Sundays between 10am and 2pm.

Get in touch

If you’re interested you can contact the team via their Facebook page, Twitter account or just by popping in to see them for more details.

You can find them opposite the Three Buoys restaurant on North Walk/Appley Lane, Ryde.