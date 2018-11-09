Ryde Library’s 664 hand-made poppies a tribute to the town’s fallen

The current exhibition at Ryde Library is a fitting tribute to those from the town who lost their lives during the First World War. Watch the video to find out more and do pop along before it finishes next week.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

poppies at ryde library

As part of the Armistice Centenary, Ryde Library is currently playing host to a wonderful exhibition commemorating those who lost their lives in the First World War.

664 named poppies
A whopping 664 poppies have been made by staff of the library and volunteers, which are displayed around the library, showing the names and details of all those from Ryde who died during the First World War.

A huge amount of time and effort has been put into this exhibition, so do pop along and take a look before it closes on 16th November. All involved have made a wonderful job of paying tribute to those who lost their lives, as well as provide a great amount of information about WWI.

Watch: Jo explains more
Library manager, Jo Dodd, explains a little more in this video below about what’s on show.

Where and when
The exhibition runs at Ryde Library (top of on George Street, Ryde) until Friday 16th November. The opening hours for Ryde Library are:

Monday 9.00am – 5.30pm
Tuesday 9.00am – 5.30pm
Wednesday 10.30am – 7.00pm
Thursday Closed
Friday 9.00am – 5.30pm
Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm
Sunday Closed

Location map
View the location of this story.

Friday, 9th November, 2018 3:53pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2lNM

Filed under: Community, Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Ryde, Isle of Wight, Volunteering, What's On

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*