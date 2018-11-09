Ryde Library’s 664 hand-made poppies a tribute to the town’s fallen

As part of the Armistice Centenary, Ryde Library is currently playing host to a wonderful exhibition commemorating those who lost their lives in the First World War.

664 named poppies

A whopping 664 poppies have been made by staff of the library and volunteers, which are displayed around the library, showing the names and details of all those from Ryde who died during the First World War.

A huge amount of time and effort has been put into this exhibition, so do pop along and take a look before it closes on 16th November. All involved have made a wonderful job of paying tribute to those who lost their lives, as well as provide a great amount of information about WWI.

Watch: Jo explains more

Library manager, Jo Dodd, explains a little more in this video below about what’s on show.

Where and when

The exhibition runs at Ryde Library (top of on George Street, Ryde) until Friday 16th November. The opening hours for Ryde Library are:

Monday 9.00am – 5.30pm

Tuesday 9.00am – 5.30pm

Wednesday 10.30am – 7.00pm

Thursday Closed

Friday 9.00am – 5.30pm

Saturday 9.00am – 5.00pm

Sunday Closed

