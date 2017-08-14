Ryde man in court over rape charge

Police confirm that detectives have charged a man with rape following an investigation on the Isle of Wight.

A 43 year old man from Ryde was charged with one count of rape. He appeared before Isle of Wight Magistrates on Saturday 12th August.

The charge comes after a woman, aged in her 40s, reported a sexual assault which happened at a property in Newport, Isle of Wight in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, 6th August.

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0