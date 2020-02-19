Ryde Queen’s carnival float to welcome Kings and Princes to Royalty Float

Ryde Carnival organisers have decided to scrap their Queen’s Carnival Float and replace it with a multi-gender Royalty Float.

The idea driving the change is to ensure that boys have a chance to become Kings or Princes for the town’s carnival float.

A spokesperson for the Ryde Carnival told OnTheWight,

“We are holding our Royalty Selection Night on Saturday 22nd February and are trying to get as many young people over the age of eight years old and living in the PO33 area to come along. “Although we regularly have boys on our float, this is the first year we are renaming our float, we will now be calling it a Royalty Float and be crowning Kings or Queens and junior Princes or Princesses. “As we are an inclusive carnival we would like to encourage more boys to apply.”

Be part of the entourage

If you don’t make it onto the float there’s still opportunity to be part of the entourage who dance behind the float.

All participants learn dance routines and take part in all the Island Carnivals. Ryde Carnival have also taken up invitations to attend Littlehampton and Bognor Regis Carnivals.

Where and when

Meet at 5.30pm, judging at 6pm at Ryde Academy Sixth Form, Playstreet Lane, Ryde on Saturday 22nd February 2020.