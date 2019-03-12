Ryde road closed due to dangerous tree

Island Roads have closed Calthorpe Road in Ryde and a diversion is in place.
They inform us the road closure is necessary due to emergency works to fell a dangerous tree.
Calthorpe Road is closed from its junction with Bullen Road to its junction with Woodlands.
The diversion will affect Calthorpe Road, Bullen Road, Marlborough Road and Appley Road.
