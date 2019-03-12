Ryde road closed due to dangerous tree

Watch out for the diversion as the road closure is necessary due to emergency works to fell a dangerous tree.

calthorpe road ryde

Island Roads have closed Calthorpe Road in Ryde and a diversion is in place.

They inform us the road closure is necessary due to emergency works to fell a dangerous tree.

Calthorpe Road is closed from its junction with Bullen Road to its junction with Woodlands.

The diversion will affect Calthorpe Road, Bullen Road, Marlborough Road and Appley Road.

Image: © Google Maps

Tuesday, 12th March, 2019 1:31pm

By

