Ryde road closed for emergency water mains repair

Diversions are in place whilst emergency water mains repairs take place.

West Street, Ryde has been closed from its junction with Green Street to its junction with Swanmore for a distance of 414 metres.

The reason for the closure is emergency water mains repairs by Southern Water.

Diversion
The diversion will affect Green Street, High Street and Swanmore Road.

Island Roads say diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure and that reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.

Monday, 17th December, 2018 9:11am

By

