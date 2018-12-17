Ryde road closed for emergency water mains repair

West Street, Ryde has been closed from its junction with Green Street to its junction with Swanmore for a distance of 414 metres.

The reason for the closure is emergency water mains repairs by Southern Water.

Diversion

The diversion will affect Green Street, High Street and Swanmore Road.

Island Roads say diversion route(s) will be signed at the time of closure and that reasonable facilities will be provided to allow access to adjacent premises while the road is closed.