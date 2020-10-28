Long diversion for Ryde road closure due to electricity mains repairs

The closure is necessary to enable Scottish and Southern Electric to carryout repairs and restore service

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

road closure melville road

Melville Street, Ryde is closed to traffic from its junction with Broadway to its junction with Royal Crescent for a distance of 67 metres.

Scottish and Southern Electric Fault locating, excavation and works to repair low voltage mains fault to restore existing supplies, backfill and reinstate

Diversion
The diversion will affect Melville Street, Fitzroy Street, Station Avenue, Albert Road, Victoria Road, High Street, Beachfield Road and Broadway.

The diversion route will be signed at the time.

Wednesday, 28th October, 2020 11:23am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2o1a

Filed under: Featured, Isle of Wight News, Roads, Ryde, Isle of Wight

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

What readers say

See latest comments ...

Isle of Wight Events

Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*