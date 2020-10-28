Long diversion for Ryde road closure due to electricity mains repairs

Melville Street, Ryde is closed to traffic from its junction with Broadway to its junction with Royal Crescent for a distance of 67 metres.

Scottish and Southern Electric Fault locating, excavation and works to repair low voltage mains fault to restore existing supplies, backfill and reinstate

Diversion

The diversion will affect Melville Street, Fitzroy Street, Station Avenue, Albert Road, Victoria Road, High Street, Beachfield Road and Broadway.

The diversion route will be signed at the time.