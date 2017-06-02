Anthony shares this latest news from Ryde Saints Football Club. Ed

Ryde Saints Football Club are delighted to announce that they have been awarded the ‘Charter Standard Club of the Year’ (Isle of Wight) for the 2016/17 season from Hampshire FA.

The club were selected to win the award after positive feedback from unannounced monitoring visits, effective administration and correspondence with the FA and a successful annual Charter Standard Health Check. In the award letter, Hampshire FA state that the award is highly prestigious award, only handed out after a thorough monitoring process.

Awards ceremony this Saturday

The club have been invited to collect the award, which will be presented by an ex-Southampton professional player, as part of the Hampshire FA Grassroots Football Awards on Saturday 3rd June at St Mary’s Stadium in Southampton.

The FA have announced that they will be bringing the FA Cup and Community Shield to mark the event. The Awards recognise people and clubs within the county for their achievements, performances and services to the community and for going beyond in promoting the beautiful game in our country.

Growth of the club

Ryde Saints has grown significantly as a club since its formation in 1995. A youth section was added to the Senior set-up in 2013 and the club now boasts numerous youth sides, which integrate into the adult setup from age 14 onwards as well as a thriving Girls Football programme.

In total, the club have had over 200 players representing them during the past season led by a network of FA licenced, CRC vetted coaches. For the new season, the club are planning to enter teams into the Mid Solent Youth Football and Hampshire Youth Leagues to further support development of the best and most committed young players.

Significant achievements

The club have had some significant achievements over recent seasons. The Senior First team have reached the Hampshire Cup Final twice, winning the competition in 2016 with a 4-1 victory over TwentyTen FC. The Reserves won Combination Two in 2016.

The club’s Youth section have also tasted success, with the Under 14s winning the Hampshire FA Futsal Final in May 2017. The club have also taken Youth Teams to training camps at PSV Eindhoven in Holland, gaining victories against local sides on these trips.

Salters Road Rec

The club have been working hard off the pitch to support all the good work on it. A lot of work has been put in to prepare and rejuvenate Salters Road Rec for football next season. We would like to say a huge thank you to Reynolds and Read for all their support with this.

Progress is also being made at Smallbrook Stadium with plans for new changing rooms as the club looks to move its first team there in time for the start of next season.

Get involved

As with all Grassroots Football Clubs, Ryde Saints are always on the lookout for funding and sponsorship to support the club’s volunteers as they continue to offer high standard coaching and development to anyone that wants it.

If any individual or business feels they would be able to aid and support the club with this, please contact Des Murphy on 01983 615243 or Andy Brown on 07734580243.

Andy Brown (Club Director and First Team Manager) saidm

“I am very proud of what the club has achieved. It would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication and commitment of many people both on and off the pitch at all age groups. “It is a fantastic achievement for the club to win this award. It recognises our hard work, our major contribution to the community and ultimately the development of football in both Ryde and the Isle of Wight in general.”

Des Murphy (Club Secretary and Founder) said,

“I’m delighted with this recognition. It confirms the club has remained committed to its long term code of conduct.”

Aedan Coode (Player) said,

“Ryde Saints have always supported my progression as a player. I played for them in youth football and all the managers and people involved at the club made it easy to move to adult football. The many people at at the club have a clear passion for football. “I have loved playing for Ryde Saints and have been given an opportunity to play for each of the three adult teams, which I am extremely grateful for! The club have supported me in gaining my refereeing qualification and have given me coaching experience with the younger age group youth sides. “The support from the club and my own personal progression has also helped me with my education.”

Jamie McInnes (Club Director, Manager, Player) said,