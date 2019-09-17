Ryde shops put on fashion show in aid of Breast Cancer charity

Two shops in Ryde had joined forces to help raise awareness and money for Against Breast Cancer.

Union Street Ryde shops, Bellissima and Sugar and Spice Lingerie will be putting on a fashion show at Bar 74 (Ryde) on Friday 27th September from 6pm.

Nikki Blackshaw, Tina Lettington, Mary Groves and Maria Bavington can be seen above modelling clothes by Bellissima and Sugar and Spice Lingerie in preparation for the fashion show.

Tickets for the event are available from both shops at £10. All proceeds go to the charity.

Follow the Facebook event page for updates.

Image: © Graham Reading Photography