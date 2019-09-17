Ryde shops put on fashion show in aid of Breast Cancer charity

Tickets for the event are available from both shops at £10. All proceeds go to the charity.

women on pier practising for fashion show

Two shops in Ryde had joined forces to help raise awareness and money for Against Breast Cancer.

Union Street Ryde shops, Bellissima and Sugar and Spice Lingerie will be putting on a fashion show at Bar 74 (Ryde) on Friday 27th September from 6pm.

Nikki Blackshaw, Tina Lettington, Mary Groves and Maria Bavington  can be seen above modelling clothes by Bellissima and Sugar and Spice Lingerie in preparation for the fashion show.

Follow the Facebook event page for updates.

Image:  © Graham Reading Photography

Tuesday, 17th September, 2019 1:31pm

