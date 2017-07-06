Ryde Slide: It’s not too late to grab your tickets

Lauren shares this update about the Ryde Slide event on 16th July. Ed

If you haven’t got your ticket to slide yet, you’ll need to get it soon. The first four time slots of Ryde Slide have now sold out, with only a few tickets left for the whole event!

There will be a limited amount of tickets that will be sold on the day of the event, these will be on a strictly first come, first served basis, and will start from 2pm.

A steeper and faster slide than ever before

The Ryde Slide returns on Sunday 16th July to Union Street in Ryde.

This year, the slide starts lower on the road, guaranteeing a steeper and faster slide than ever before.

‘Total Wipeout’

As well as the giant slide, there will also be a ‘Total Wipeout’ style inflatable area at Western Gardens, which slide goers and spectators can enjoy for a small donation.

Further entertainment comes courtesy of Ventnor Exchange who will be running a pop-up record store at The Blacksheep Bar with DJs who will be playing from 11am to 7pm.

Sponsors making the event happen, Wightlink, Isle of Wight College, Hss Hire, Solent, DNN Signs, Goddards, Isle of Wight Jobs & Isle of Wight Distillery.

Head over to the Ryde Slide Website to book your tickets.

Location map

