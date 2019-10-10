Ryde Town Council agree to take lead on possible Ryde Theatre development

At a packed meeting on Monday evening, Ryde Town Council Members considered whether the Town Council should submit an Expression of Interest to the Heritage Horizons Fund in respect of Ryde Theatre.

This bid, if successful, could see this iconic building and the town as a whole benefit from in excess of £6 million of lottery money.

Taking the lead

Following a proposal from Councillor Tim Wakeley, ward member for Binstead, the Town Council unanimously agreed to submit the Expression of Interest and to take the lead, with the support of the Isle of Wight Council and local community groups, in continuing to explore all options for the future ownership, operations and management of the building.

The Town Council also agreed that adequate resources will need to be in place at the Council to take this initiative forward.

Lilley: Amazing opportunity for community of Ryde

Ryde Mayor, Councillor Michael Lilley said,

“I am delighted that Ryde Town Council has unanimously supported the Expression of Interest to the Heritage Horizons Fund to enable the development of Ryde Town Hall and Theatre. “This is an amazing opportunity for the community of Ryde. I cannot wait until the doors finally open in years to come. “I thank all my fellow councillors and community for starting this journey.”

News shared by Lisa on behalf of Ryde Town Council. Ed