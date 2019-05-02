Ryde town councillor puts her hat in the ring for Whippingham IWC seat

Karen shares this latest announcement. Ed

Ryde South Island Independent councillor, Karen Lucioni, today (Thursday) announced her plans to stand for Isle of Wight councillor for Whippingham and Osborne in June’s by-election following the resignation of Labour’s Julie Baker-Smith.



Lucioni, who recently spearheaded several important initiatives through her Respect Ryde Project, believes she can lead the way in bringing change to the area.

Lucioni: Have lived and worked in the area

Speaking at the announcement, Cllr Lucioni said,

“People across Whippingham and Osborne have a lot of great ideas and a lot of frustration. “Sharing our thoughts and feelings is just the beginning of the collaboration, as we work towards developing solutions that change our communities for the better. I have lived and worked in the area; I am excited at the opportunity to make a difference in the wider community.”

Community approach to politics

Cllr Lucioni, who has been a town councillor for Ryde for six years, has brought significant grass roots change to Ryde with her community approach to politics.

She is known for:

Running a successful petition to keep free parking on Ryde High Street;

Establishing a sponsored community improvement program;

Providing fast and continual road improvements;

Leading the cleaning of five miles of beach.

Tackled fly tipping and dog fouling with a “we are watching you” campaign

Get in touch

Cllr Lucioni, who operates on open door policy with constituents, invites anyone with their own ideas, questions or concerns to contact her via Facebook, email karen.iow@icloud.com or Phone 07506 930 109.