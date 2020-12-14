Ryde Village ‘extra care homes’ the first of its kind on the Isle of Wight

Now that the scheme has completed, the first residents have begun moving into Morgan Sindall Later Living’s new £18m specialist residential scheme, Ryde Village.

The development provides 102 extra care apartments and bungalows, making it the first of its kind on the Isle of Wight.

Housing Association partnership

The 9,000 sqm Ryde Village, was delivered in partnership with Isle of Wight Council (IWC), Homes England, Funding Affordable Homes and Southern Housing Group, one of the largest housing associations on the Island.

The development consists of 63 one-bedroom and 12 two-bedroom-apartments in a facility that also contains communal social spaces and additional care facilities, which the bungalow residents will also have access to, allowing for easy access to on-site support.

Providing more choice for older people

The 27 two-bedroom-bungalows sit next to the main apartment block and are available on a shared ownership basis.

Ryde Village is supported by IWC’s extra care strategy, following the identification of an increasing demand for at least 700 new extra care homes due to the Island’s increasingly aging population. The development will provide more choice for older people, enabling them to live more independently for longer.

Peace of mind of independent living

Laurence Basturkmen, director at Morgan Sindall Later Living, said,

“The aging population is a pressing issue across the country, but particularly so on the Isle of Wight. “These high-quality apartments and bungalows at Ryde Village provide residents and their families with the peace of mind of independent living, where care and help are available if required.”

Greater independence and dignity than institutional care

Paul Munday, fund manager at Funding Affordable Homes said,

“This development facilitates the delivery of extra care and supported living for older people and vulnerable adults, providing significant social benefit by offering greater independence and dignity than institutional care. “We are delighted to have provided the funding for the project and to be working in partnership with Southern Housing Group, Morgan Sindall and the IWC Council.”

Whittle: Another, better option

Cabinet member for regeneration and business development, Cllr Wayne Whittle, said,

“Ryde Village is a huge contribution to making the council’s Independent Living Strategy a reality, and significantly improving the housing offer for our older and more vulnerable members of the community. “Ryde Village is giving Island people looking to move another, better option.”

Responsive care available 24/7 should they need it

Naomi Keyte, head of sheltered and care services at Southern Housing Group said,

“We are thrilled to be part of this unique development supporting the Island’s community. “Ryde Village provides older people and people with a care and support need, the opportunity to remain living independently in their own home with responsive care available 24/7 should they need it.”

Stonehams Construction was the contractor on the scheme with Hose Rhodes Dickson appointed as agent.

News shared by Jess McDonnell on behalf of Morgan Sindall. Ed