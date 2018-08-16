Sabirian initiative offers training and support for Islanders facing barriers to employment

Sandy shares this latest news on behalf of Community Action Isle of Wight. Ed

With public sector and grant funding diminishing charities have got to look at new ways of helping the communities they serve.

Sabirian is an initiative from local charity Community Action IW that has been developed over the last year.

Training, work placement and employment opportunities

At its heart is a desire to provide training, work placement and employment opportunities to Islanders facing additional barriers to employment.

It is also there to generate profits for reinvestment in other community development work to help the Island.

Trade not aid

A third benefit is that it provides a trade not aid approach, bringing benefit to small scale artisans and small scale producers in India.

From the 18th August, you will be able to buy directly from the new shop at 68 High Street, Newport. Come in and browse through our range of beautiful and luxurious, traditional and modern handcrafted jewellery, gifts, homewares and furniture.

Find out about where these products have come from and who made them.

If you come during opening week (18th-24th August), you will also benefit from a generous Buy One Get One Free offer!

‘Trading up 4 change’

If you are unemployed or working less than 16 hrs a week, ‘Trading up 4 change’ could be the support you are looking for.

Work on a business idea you have or we can provide a unique opportunity to set up your own online business.

Trading up 4 change will offer you the support you need through practical workshops, skills training, business & marketing information which you will learn through marketing the exclusive Sabirian brand of products.

Get in touch

Our team of trainers will share their own experiences and help you along your own tailor made journey step by step to reach your goals.

Contact Hammie Tappenden on 07702079456 or email: tradingup4change@sabirian.co.uk

Location map

View the location of this story in Newport, England, United Kingdom.