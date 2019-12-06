Sadness as well-liked Cowes pub closes its doors

OnTheWight readers have been touch to share the sad news that The Globe in Cowes has closed it doors today for the last time.

The popular sports bar and lounge on Cowes seafront was well-rated by customers on Trip Advisor and had a loyal customer base.

White: “A great loss for Cowes and LGBT+ community”

Regular customer, Yve White, told OnTheWight,

“I am really saddened to hear this news. “The Globe were incredibly supportive to Isle of Wight Pride during my time as a Trustee. The Globe hosted Curryoke events, Drag Bingo and Eurovision parties in order to raise awareness and funds for IW Pride. “Paulie and Dan have been totally amazing with their support – and the closure of the Globe is a great loss – not only to Cowes, but to the LGBT+ community as the Globe was very welcoming of the LGBT+ community.”

“Always so friendly and welcoming “

Another Globe regular told OnTheWight,

“As a regular customer, the staff were always so friendly and welcoming. It was a top venue in the heart of Cowes with no attitude, where you could watch sports on their big screens, sing karaoke or just catch up with friends. “It will be a big loss to Cowes and after what happened to Pier View last year, sad to see another pub struggle with the current financial climate.”

Best wishes for the future

As you can imagine on a sad day like this, the owners said they’d prefer not to share any words at this time, but our thoughts are with them.

We’re sure their customers would like to join in sharing their condolences and wishing the owners and staff all the best for the future.

Image: matthew henry under CC BY 2.0