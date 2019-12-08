Safe with cash stolen from Isle of Wight cafe

Police are appealing for witnesses after a safe with around £600 in cash was stolen from a café in Godshill.

It took place sometime between 12.10am and 12.40am on Sunday 8th December, at The Old Smithy in High Street.

Entry was gained to the café through a rear window and the safe taken.

An investigation is underway.

Did you see anything?
Police are appealing for anyone who was in this area at the time to get in touch.

Were you walking or driving through this area at the time? Do you remember seeing anything out of the ordinary?

Get in touch
If so, please call 101, quoting the crime reference number 44190440819.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 8th December, 2019 7:30pm

