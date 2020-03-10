Safeguarding Children Partnerships promote safer sleeping for babies to prevent sudden infant death

Safeguarding children partnerships have teamed up across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight to help guide new parents in how to put their babies to sleep more safely.

For the first time in the region, the Safeguarding Partnerships for Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton local authority areas have teamed up to equip frontline professionals with the knowledge, skills and resources to encourage good practice, by parents and carers, around safer sleeping.

Helping to reduce the risks

The joint initiative aims to help to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) and will involve midwives, health visitors and social care professionals, as well as housing services, police and children’s/family centres.

The Partnerships’ Independent Chair, Derek Benson, said:

“Research has found that when babies are put on their backs to sleep in a clear, flat cot or Moses basket the risk of SIDS is greatly reduced. We want every parent and carer to know that following simple steps at bedtime and nap time could potentially save a baby’s life – every sleep counts. “All staff likely to come into contact with new parents will have clear and common guidelines to enable them to have confident, supportive conversations with parents and carers about safer sleeping practice, and to know when and how to follow safeguarding procedures to keep babies safe.”

Putting to baby to bed

The protocols have also been supported by baby charity the Lullaby Trust. Sarah Wilson, regional development officer for the charity, which helps bereaved parents and supports education to prevents SIDS, said:

“It is very encouraging to see the joint commitment of the four local safeguarding partnerships in helping parents to keep their babies safe. “There are simple steps that are proven to reduce risk of SIDS in babies when they are sleeping – sharing best advice will help parents to make informed choices about their baby’s bedding and sleep environment.”

Advice for parents

Advice for parents is that the safest place for babies to sleep is close to their parents’ bed but in their own Moses basket or cot for at least the first six months. It is also important to:

Put babies on their back for every sleep, with their feet at the end of the cot or Moses basket;

Maintain a clear, flat, firm sleep space (no cot bumpers, toys or loose bedding);

Ensure that your baby’s room is a comfortable temperature (16° to 20°C). The chance of SIDS is higher in babies who get too hot;

Several research studies have concluded that there is a positive link between breast feeding and a reduced risk of SIDS;

Many babies will fall asleep in a car seat, however travel systems and car seats should not be used as a routine sleep environment or for long periods of time;

Keep the baby’s environment smoke-free day and night, and never sleep with your baby if you smoke cigarettes. It is suggested that you do not share a bed with your baby if you use e-cigarettes;

Never sleep with your baby if you have used medication that can cause drowsiness, or alcohol or drugs;

Never sleep with your baby on a sofa or armchair.

News shared by Hampshire County Council press office. Ed