New Record Office with heritage centre, gallery and conference centre on hold due to budget gaps

Plans to build a new Isle of Wight Record Office are on hold due to budget pressures.

Talks had been ongoing between the National Archive and the Isle of Wight Council to provide a new premises for the office, which preserves historical documents relating to the Isle of Wight and makes them available for public research.

Currently, the council’s collection of documents spans from the 12th to the 21st century and includes records of parish churches, schools, businesses and more.

£4m price tag supported by capital bid

In May last year, a meeting was held with officers from the National Archive to discuss the preferred plans for a larger facility, which could potentially have included a heritage centre, art gallery, conference centre, shop and cafe as well as a digitalisation suite.

It was estimated to have cost £4 million to build, with funding support from a capital bid, and work could start in 2022/23.

However, work has halted on plans due to pressure on the 2020/21 budget — where £4.5 million of savings need to be made.

Council hold back £1m funding

In a council report, it said it is ‘not recommended’ the £1 million funding that would come from the authority is approved for the Record Office scheme.

As a result of the decision, work is now scheduled to maintain and improve the existing record offices at Hillside, in Newport where other options will be identified.

An Isle of Wight Council spokesperson said the scheme may go ahead in the future.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed