Flood alert for the Isle of Wight as higher than normal tide and Force 6 winds expected

The Environment Agency have issued a flood alert for the Isle of Wight.

Issued at 2.15pm on Tuesday 19th March the warning reads:

Wednesday afternoon’s tide at 12:02 on 11/03/2020 is higher than normal due to unsettled weather with strong South Westerly Force 6 winds.

The weather increases tide table values by 0.24 m. The total forecast tide is 4.78 metres Chart Datum (2.19 mAOD) at Cowes.

For one hour either side of high water, very minor impact flooding will affect some sea front roads, esplanades and car parks across the Island.

Water will be high up slipways in Cowes, affecting Medina Road and the floating bridge. In East Cowes, sea water forced up through drains may cause very minor impacts to the road at Albany Road.

After this tide‚ no further impacts are expected, although tide levels are a little elevated until Friday 13/03/2020. We continue to monitor the forecast.

The tide should be at least 10 cm below the top of front door steps at Medina Road. As a very precautionary measure, flood protection could be installed one hour before high tide.