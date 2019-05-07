Sally Halsey returns to the Isle of Wight for two piano concerts

Helen shares details of this upcoming event. Ed

Sally Halsey, pianist, is delighted to be returning to the Isle of Wight to join with other Island pianists from all genres for a great fun night of piano music at Quay Arts on Friday 17th May at 8pm.

The lovely old Bechstein piano at the Quay is in need of some TLC and so Jim Thorn (of the Isle of Wight Jazz Festival) has organised a variety performance featuring the piano with an amazing ticket price of £5!

Information and tickets available on the Website and on the door. It will have something for everyone and be an inspirational evening for anyone learning to play piano/keys as well!

Recital at St Boniface Parish Church

While she is on the Island, Sally has also invited Joshua Lynch, cellist, to join her in a recital at St Boniface Parish Church, Bonchurch on Thursday 16th May at 7.30pm.

This young duo which last delighted audiences on the Island in 2017, has very recently performed in Ely and Cambridge. This will be the inaugural concert on St. Boniface’s newly acquired ‘boudoir’ grand piano and the programme will include works by Mozart, Mendelssohn, Beethoven and Saint-Saens.

Background

Sally was brought up in Bonchurch and attended Medina High School then Peter Symonds College and Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance. She is in demand as a pianist, accompanist, coach and teacher and has been lucky enough to be working with such eminent musicians as Rebecca Gilliver, cello, and Wissam Boustany, flute. She now lives in Milton Keynes.

Joshua is an experienced chamber musician and is just completing a Masters of Arts at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London. He is much in demand as a cello teacher in Cambridge.

Book now

Tickets for the Bonchurch concert are available on the door or to reserve by emailing helen@con-brio.com or phoning 01983 852201, cost £8 adults, £2 students and will be supporting the Church’s fundraising for renovation of the stained glass windows