Sandown man charged with convenience store robberies

Police have charged someone in connection with three robberies which took place at the Central Convenience Store in Avenue Road, Sandown.

The most recent incident took place this week, shortly after 8.30pm on Monday (16th December).

Earlier incidents took place on 19th November and 27th November.

Three counts of robbery

A 34-year-old man of Leed Street in Sandown, has been charged with three counts of robbery.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates’ Court this morning (18th December).

