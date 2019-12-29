Sandown man charged with GBH with intent following bottle attack on young woman

Hampshire Constabulary confirm that following an appeal to locate a man from Sandown wanted on suspicion of a serious assault that took place in Lake they have made an arrest and charged the man.

Jamie Simpson has been charged with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Significant injuries

Officers have been investigating a serious assault which took place in the Lake area on the Isle of Wight after a 21-year-old woman was left with significant injuries following an incident that happened on Friday 20th December.

30-year-old Simpson remains in custody and will appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 30th December).

