Sandown man charged with GBH with intent following bottle attack on young woman

The 21-year-old woman was left with significant injuries following the bottle attack by the man from Sandown

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

youth handcuffed

Hampshire Constabulary confirm that following an appeal to locate a man from Sandown wanted on suspicion of a serious assault that took place in Lake they have made an arrest and charged the man.

Jamie Simpson has been charged with GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon.

Significant injuries
Officers have been investigating a serious assault which took place in the Lake area on the Isle of Wight after a 21-year-old woman was left with significant injuries following an incident that happened on Friday 20th December.

30-year-old Simpson remains in custody and will appear before Newport Magistrates Court tomorrow (Monday 30th December).

Image: Francois Marcotte under CC BY 2.0

Sunday, 29th December, 2019 9:23pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nnw

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Lake, Law & Order, Police

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*