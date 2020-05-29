Sandown man jailed after pleading guilty to three robberies

A robber who stole hundreds of pounds worth of cigarettes and cash from a shop in Sandown has been jailed for four years.

Craig Nathan Knowles, of no fixed abode, targeted the same store three times in November and December of last year, and had made off with approximately £700 in cash and cigarettes by the end of his spree.

Staff feared their safety

On each occasion, the 35-year-old would enter Central Stores in Avenue Road before threatening staff, leaving them in fear for their safety as he made his demands.

The incidents happened on 19th November, 27th November and 16th December 2019.

Arrested on third robbery

On the evening of his third robbery, he was arrested by police and charged the next day, following an investigation by Isle of Wight CID.

Knowles appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court on 23rd March where he pleaded guilty to all three robberies.

Today (Friday 29th May) he was sentenced to four years in prison when he appeared at Isle of Wight Crown Court.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0