Sandown prepares for Armed Forces Day

All are welcome to take part in Armed Forces Day between 11am – 6pm on Saturday 16th June 2018 at Sandown, Isle of Wight.

Armed Forces Day is a chance to show your support for the men and women who make up the Armed Forces Community from currently serving troops and service families, veterans and cadets and show our thanks for keeping us safe.

One of the marks of any civilised nation is the way it supports and respects those who fight for their country.

What to expect

Armed Forces day this year will be held on the 16th June at Sandown, Isle of Wight.

The Opening Ceremony takes place at 11am by the Chairman of the Isle of Wight Council Lora Peacey-Wilcox, followed with a blessing by the County British Legion Chaplain at the War Memorial, The Esplanade, Sandown.

Watch the parades

There will be parades commencing at 12.30pm, of Serving Personnel, Veterans, Standard Bearers and Cadets lead by The Band of the Royal Logistic Corps, Medina Marching Band, Wight Diamonds Marching Band and Rose and Thistle Pipes and Drums from Portsmouth.

The Lord Lieutenant, Major General Martin White CB CBE JP, will be taking the salute at the march past.

Throughout the day, there will be a full programme of various displays also many side stalls for all the family.

Article supplied by Keith Bradford

Image: © cor_alee

