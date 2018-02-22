Busting the myths about future of Sandown skatepark

Rumours that Sandown skatepark is being sold have been quashed by the Sandown Town Council.

The news came to light after they issued a statement about the skatepark being repainted.

Verbal abuse

According to the statement, a worker hired by the local council to repaint the town’s skatepark, has been subject to verbal abuse about the closure.

The council say they chose to close the park for repainting this week, rather than last, to limit the disruption during half term.

However, following the worker locking up the park after work, the gate was ‘vandalised and smashed open’.

Gate vandalised

A spokesperson for the council said,

“There have been various rumours that the park is being sold and one thing and another and it simply isn’t the case. “We want to paint the park while it isn’t quite so busy therefore it will be ready for when the decent weather gets here. “Our maintenance man had some very nasty verbal abuse yesterday and after he locked the park up the gate was vandalised and smashed open. All the hard work that was put in yesterday to re pint had been skated through and destroyed. “Please, please could people stay out of the park until the work has been completed as after all we are doing it for the users.”

Working with Wight Trash

It’s good to also hear that Sandown town council are going to be working with local skate boarding heroes, Wight Trash, later in the year when free skate lessons, a competition and more will be taking place.

If you know someone who might use the skatepark, let them know that it’s closed at the moment, and will reopen once it’s had a fresh coat of paint.

Image: David Chief under CC BY 2.0

