Sandown’s ‘High Ropes’ attraction no longer going ahead – now it’s ‘high nets’

A proposed high ropes course in Sandown could be replaced with a new ‘high net’ attraction.

The original plan was to build the high ropes course next to the newly-opened Dino Island adventure golf course at Sandham Gardens.

Lack of durability

However, Heritage GB has now submitted new plans after visiting other high ropes installations around the UK. The company found structures in coastal, or high salt, environments deteriorated quickly.

It decided the lack of durability would present serious problems for maintenance.

High nets

This new option would see four nets suspended high up between timber posts with a treehouse at the centre.

The net park could accommodate up to 400 people a day, and would require three to four staff members to make sure it was safe. Entered via a large shute at the bottom, each net would be accessed by a variety of timber walkways or slides.

Heritage GB is looking to spend between £700,000 to 850,000 on the project.

Awaiting planning permission

According to the planning application:

“Whilst Heritage are disappointed not to go ahead with the high ropes installation as planned, they now believe that they have an opportunity to replace it with a much more inclusive and accessible adventure course. “They are keen, given the success of the current attractions, to proceed with the high nets order once planning permission is granted.”

If permission is granted, the project should take two months from design to delivery. It is hoped the attraction could open towards the end of this season.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed