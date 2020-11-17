Santa Dash for Mountbatten cancelled due to Coronavirus: Other ways you can show your support

Mountbatten’s annual Santa Dash has been officially cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The latest lockdown and ongoing uncertainty around Covid-19 has made it impossible for the charity to organise the event safely.

It will return in December 2021.

Mountbatten has launched other festive fundraising initiatives to help plug the gap left by the loss of income.

Hartley: Another setback in a challenging year

Mountbatten CEO, Nigel Hartley, said,

“Last year Santa Dash raised over £5,000 for Mountbatten, so to lose this important event is another setback in a year that has already been so challenging. “That said, we have to keep finding ways to raise money because the need for our services is greater than ever and will continue to grow. “We are trying, as much as we possibly can, to reach more people on the Island, and especially at this time of year, particularly those who live alone or in isolation. “Please do keep supporting us in any way possible because every penny really helps us to make a difference.”

Other ways to support Mountbatten

Other ways of supporting Mountbatten include ordering Christmas cards from its online shop, buying a voucher or extra virtual gift or by giving a donation to receive a personalised Christmas message from Father Christmas.

Shoppers using platforms such as Amazon Smile and Give as you Live can also nominate Mountbatten as their chosen charity to receive a donation when they buy goods.

For more information on festive fundraising for Mountbatten, visit the Website.

News shared by Matt on behalf of Mountbatten. Ed

Image: © Paul James