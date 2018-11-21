Santa’s grotto returns to Freshwater Independent Lifeboat Station

The event is free and the Lifeboat station’s way of saying thank you to local families for their support.

Yes it’s that time again folks – Santa will be making a visit to a lovely grotto built by his elves at the Freshwater Independent Lifeboat Station in the Bay on Saturday 8th December from 12-3.30pm.

Free event
This event is the Lifeboat Station’s way of saying thank you to the local families who support them throughout the year and is FREE thanks to their sponsors, with a small gift for the children and free mince pies and hot drinks for all.

To keep the adults amused there will be a Treasure Hunt raffle.

Donations welcome
There is no charge for this event, but of course donations to the Freshwater independent Lifeboat will be very gratefully received.

