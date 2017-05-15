Find out:Who's your new councillor?

Save Our NHS campaign group call public meeting

A public meeting has been organised for Friday 26th May to discuss the campaign to help protect the Isle of Wight’s health services from further cuts.

Go directly to add to the reader's comment ↓

Waiting to set off on march

Members of the Isle of Wight Save Our NHS Facebook Group have organised a meeting to build support for the campaign to help protect health services on the Isle of Wight.

If you haven’t come across it before, the purpose of the Group is,

“To establish an Island-wide organisation to secure the future of the Island NHS and recognise that health and social care is a right for all”

Set up in response to the Sustainability Transform Programme (STP), the group say,

“The Isle of Wight has more than most to lose through this programme. We also aim to stop privatisation of any form of OUR NHS.

“The group promotes cross Party working and also encourages open and honest opinion.”

Where and when
The meeting will be held at the brilliant Aspire, Dover Street, Ryde on Friday 26th May 6.30 to 8.30pm.

The organisers are asking for a £1 donation per person to cover the cost of the hall.

To confirm your attendance follow the link to the EventBrite Page.

Visit the Save Our NHS Facebook Group for more detail.

Location map
View the location of this story.

Monday, 15th May, 2017 4:01pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fhZ

Filed under: Featured, Government, Health, Island-wide, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

1 Comment

  1. The entity formerly known as Prince Suruk (the Slayer)


    15.May.2017 5:55pm

    Listened to Jeremy Hunt lying through his teeth on Radio 4 PM this afternoon. He intimated that the ransomware “attack” on the NHS was targeted praised the NHS cyber security team for quickly bringing it under control.

    The reality is that it was a random attack that affected both private individuals and institutions worldwide. Microsoft patched the vulnerability that this malware used back in March, so only affected Windows 7,8 and 10 machines that were not updated, or Windows XP and Server 2003 machines which are out of support.

    Hunt was warned that these machines were vulnerable in 2015, but vetoed both paying for extended support for XP from Microsoft, and upgrading them to Windows 7 or higher.

    So this situation is largely down to his incompetence. If an NHS employee had made a mistake that resulted in a similar level of disruption they would be sacked on the spot, and so should Hunt.

    Report comment

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*