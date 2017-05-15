Save Our NHS campaign group call public meeting

Members of the Isle of Wight Save Our NHS Facebook Group have organised a meeting to build support for the campaign to help protect health services on the Isle of Wight.

If you haven’t come across it before, the purpose of the Group is,

“To establish an Island-wide organisation to secure the future of the Island NHS and recognise that health and social care is a right for all”

Set up in response to the Sustainability Transform Programme (STP), the group say,

“The Isle of Wight has more than most to lose through this programme. We also aim to stop privatisation of any form of OUR NHS. “The group promotes cross Party working and also encourages open and honest opinion.”

Where and when

The meeting will be held at the brilliant Aspire, Dover Street, Ryde on Friday 26th May 6.30 to 8.30pm.

The organisers are asking for a £1 donation per person to cover the cost of the hall.

To confirm your attendance follow the link to the EventBrite Page.

Visit the Save Our NHS Facebook Group for more detail.

