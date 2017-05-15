Save Our NHS campaign group call public meeting

Members of the Isle of Wight Save Our NHS Facebook Group have organised a meeting to build support for the campaign to help protect health services on the Isle of Wight.
If you haven’t come across it before, the purpose of the Group is,
“To establish an Island-wide organisation to secure the future of the Island NHS and recognise that health and social care is a right for all”
Set up in response to the Sustainability Transform Programme (STP), the group say,
“The Isle of Wight has more than most to lose through this programme. We also aim to stop privatisation of any form of OUR NHS.
“The group promotes cross Party working and also encourages open and honest opinion.”
Where and when
The meeting will be held at the brilliant Aspire, Dover Street, Ryde on Friday 26th May 6.30 to 8.30pm.
The organisers are asking for a £1 donation per person to cover the cost of the hall.
By Sally Perry
The entity formerly known as Prince Suruk (the Slayer)
15.May.2017 5:55pm
Listened to Jeremy Hunt lying through his teeth on Radio 4 PM this afternoon. He intimated that the ransomware “attack” on the NHS was targeted praised the NHS cyber security team for quickly bringing it under control.
The reality is that it was a random attack that affected both private individuals and institutions worldwide. Microsoft patched the vulnerability that this malware used back in March, so only affected Windows 7,8 and 10 machines that were not updated, or Windows XP and Server 2003 machines which are out of support.
Hunt was warned that these machines were vulnerable in 2015, but vetoed both paying for extended support for XP from Microsoft, and upgrading them to Windows 7 or higher.
So this situation is largely down to his incompetence. If an NHS employee had made a mistake that resulted in a similar level of disruption they would be sacked on the spot, and so should Hunt.