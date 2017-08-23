Save Our NHS: Join the Isle of Wight march next month

Christine shares this latest news from the Save our IOW NHS Group. Ed

We need you! Please join our ‘Save Our NHS’ march on Saturday 23rd September.

If you’d like the take part, meet outside St Mary’s Hospital at 10am and march with us to the Redjet terminal in Cowes. We’ll then be crossing over to Southampton where we’ll be joined by SKONP to march to the General Hospital.

If you can’t go as far as Southampton that’s fine, but it would be good to have as many people as possible on the Island taking part in the march.

Support for marchers

For those worried about the length of the walk (approximately four miles), there’ll also be a support/rescue vehicle on the Island.

There will be at least one large NHS banner made and some placards and posters will be available for people to carry, but homemade ones go down very well too.

All welcome

Political party members within the group are welcome to bring their own banner/placard as well, whether red, green, or yellow as are the Unions and the Trade Council.

Let’s show the public exactly who supports our NHS

Sign the petition

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Defend the NHS group have created a petition urging the Government to scrap the proposed Sustainability and Transformation Plan (STP).

They say,

“Due to the severe lack of public engagement and consultation, many members of the public are still in the dark about the planned cuts to the county’s NHS of £577m, made worse by social care cuts of £192m. “These cuts and resultant service closures are the reason STPs are dubbed “Slash Trash and Privatise” among campaigners.”

If you would like to support the campaign head over to the petition.

