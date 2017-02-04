Two new schemes will connect youngsters to Speedway

Barry shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

The Wightlink Warriors have announced the Bring My Classmates scheme for Warriors to invite their entire class and their classmate’s parents to be guests of the Wightlink Warriors.

The scheme will enable any school class from any school on the Island to come and visit the Warriors to watch speedway on one occasion during the 2017 season.

Steph Whitlock from the Warriors said,

“This is a wonderful opportunity for students of all ages to experience the Warrior Way with their classmates. “This is a fun time to be part of the club with lots of activities for kids and this for sure will introduce new people to this great sport. Who knows this could be the next generation of Warriors.”

Commercial Director Barry Bishop added,

“This scheme, to bring your class, is an amazing offer to pupils and their families on the Isle of Wight. “The idea behind the scheme is to further spread the news that the Warriors fun packed family nights out are quite simply the best family fun on a Tuesday or Thursday night and that speedway is an amazing family sport. “We know that we compete with many other attractions and entertainment for kids on the Island but we also know that once through the door most want to return to watch and support the Wightlink Warriors. “We know this type of offer will be a success, we tested it last year to see if it would be viable for 2017 and the result was that we cannot wait to welcome your class to the Warriors.”

Community scheme for families

Warriors to lead the way again for community support for the Isle of Wight and South Coast with family tickets.

Warrior’s Steph Whitlock commented,

“Myself and everyone here at Wightlink Warriors love this great opportunity to give something back to the Island’s community and fundraisers. “As well as raising money for worthwhile causes, it is a wonderful way to get more people into the sport of speedway on the Island. The Warriors support is forever growing and it would be great to introduce more to the thrills of the sport.”

Barry Bishop Warriors Co-promoter said,

“The people and businesses of the Isle of Wight and beyond have proven great assets to the Wightlink Warriors over the last two seasons, and much like last season we are prepared to support their faith in the Warrior Way by offering family tickets for raffle and auction prizes to support organisations that are fund raising. “These tickets can be offered to any community driven organisation and we look forward to hearing from them.”

Organisations holding any fundraising event where a 2017 family ticket will help the event such as an auction or raffle prize, please email speedwayontheisland@yahoo.co.uk outlining your fund raising efforts and for more details on tickets.

