Schools to close until further notice and exams will not go ahead, say Government

The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has just announced that all schools and sixth form in the UK will close from Friday.

The closure will be “until further notice” in response to the Coronavirus (Covid-19/C19) pandemic.

Still open for children of keyworkers

The BBC say, “Schools will close except for looking after the children of keyworkers and vulnerable children”.

Boris Johnson said that on Monday 23rd March vulnerable children and the children of key-worker parents should turn up to their current school as normal.

Exams to be cancelled

Education secretary Gavin Williamson said that exams will not go ahead.

The joint secretary of the NEU said that cancelling SATs, GCSE, AS- and A-Level exams “offers some degree of reassurance to teachers, their students and parents”.

Over 100 deaths

The news comes as the number of deaths in the UK reached 104 after the NHS said a further 32 people had died in England.

See the BBC for live coverage of the full announcement.

Image: comedynose under CC BY 2.0