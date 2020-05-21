Scorchio! Today was the Isle of Wight hottest day so far this year

According to Jamie Russell of the Isle of Wight Met Service, today (Thursday) was the hottest day of the year so far in many parts of the Isle of Wight.

Temperatures were in the mid 20s almost everywhere in central and eastern parts, including Shanklin station which reached 25.3c.

Jamie said,

“In some parts however, we saw temperatures reach in excess of 27c with Seaview taking the record for the highest temperature so far this year at 28.1c.

“Places in and around Newport also hovered around 27c for a good few hours this afternoon, although locations in the far south and west saw temperatures closer to 22c to 23c, and only reaching 18c to 20c right on the beaches in those areas.”

Find out more about why we’ve had the sudden increase in warm weather by visiting the Isle of Wight Met Service Website.

Image: Alexander Shustov under CC BY 2.0

