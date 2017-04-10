Sealey sealed for Warriors speedway

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

Jamie Sealey has become the seventh rider to sign for the Wightlink Warriors following successful trials at the Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium on Saturday.

Jamie, aged 27 from Newbury, is the cousin of Lance Sealey the popular Reading & Swindon rider of the 90s and returns to the sport following nine years of inactivity.

His first involvement was at training tracks in the South of England but his interest waned until hearing about the increasingly popular ‘My First Skid’ speedway school on the Isle of Wight and his attendance has revealed unexpected promise.

Vatcher: “Jamie shone through”

Newly appointed Team Manager. Jackie Vatcher, said,

“We put several riders through their paces at our highly successful press and practice day and Jamie shone through. “He has been away from the sport for a long time and will need a settling in period but we can see potential and are pleased to offer Jamie the chance to prove himself.”

His first meeting will be this Thursday when he will compete in The Vince Mapley Memorial Trophy quickly followed by a National Trophy match with the Warriors at Plymouth on Good Friday evening.

Image: © Ian Groves

