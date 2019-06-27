Search continues for Scottish MP’s niece Rosie Johnson, missing on the Isle of Wight

The search for PGL staff member, Rosie Johnson, enters the third day.

22-year-old Rosie, who is from Glasgow and works at Little Canada activity centre in Wootton, was last seen at the centre on the evening of Sunday, 23rd June.

A major search on land and sea has been in operation since the beginning of the week and the Daily Mail reports that Rosie’s parents have flown to the Isle of Wight to take part in the search.

Appeal on Twitter

Her uncle, the MSP Daniel Johnson, has appealed on Twitter for anyone with information to contact the Isle of Wight police.

My niece, Rosie, is missing.



Could anyone with information please contact the @IOWightPolice https://t.co/tySH44aL3D — Daniel Johnson MSP (@DJohnsonMSP) June 26, 2019

Police officers, and volunteers from Isle of Wight Search and Rescue, Hampshire Search and Rescue and the Coastguard have all taken part in the search and residents in the Wootton area have been asked to check their sheds and garages.

Get in touch

If you believe you have seen Rosie since Monday, please get in touch with police as a matter of urgency by calling 101 quoting 44190217273.

Our thoughts are with Rosie’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

Image: Headline image © Ventnor Coastguard