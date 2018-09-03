Louisa share this latest news on behalf of Cowes Harbour Commission. Ed

The Cowes Harbour Landmark Design Competition has been launched today (Monday, 3rd September) to find an inspirational design idea for an iconic “welcome” landmark to be sited on the detached Cowes Breakwater at the mouth of Cowes Harbour on the Isle of Wight.

Organisers Cowes Harbour Commission have created this free-to-enter competition for students across the Isle of Wight aged between 14 and 18 years old.

Students are being asked to come up with an exciting design idea for a prominent and striking piece of artwork, sculpture, installation, or architectural fabrication to go on the 350 metre long man-made Cowes Breakwater.

Judges of the entries

Competition entries will be judged by Alan Titchmarsh MBE DL HonFSE, well-known gardener, presenter, poet, and novelist, Louise Giblin MA MRBS, an award winning sculptor, originally from the Isle of Wight, Paul Armfield, Head of Quay Arts, Newport, and Captain Stuart McIntosh, Cowes Harbour Master.

Search for innovative design idea

Capt. Stuart McIntosh said:

“Cowes Harbour Commission is thrilled to be launching this competition for Island students. We are hoping to find an innovative design idea for the Cowes Breakwater that will provide a local point of interest at the entrance to the harbour, to welcome all seaborne visitors and vessels to Cowes and East Cowes. “Cowes Harbour is rich in maritime history and we are looking for designs that communicate a connection with the port’s historic maritime past, its internationally renowned sailing reputation, marine industry, the natural coastal environment, and indeed a vision for the future of Cowes.”

Exhibition and awards evening

An exhibition of the short-listed entries is due to be held in Cowes, prior to an Awards Ceremony in March 2019 where the final winners will be announced. Prizes will include a day trip to the London Design Museum, art materials, and a boat trip around Cowes Harbour.

There are plans for the winning design or designs to be re-worked by an art, design or engineering team for a semi-permanent or permanent installation (finance dependent) on the Breakwater in the future.

How to take part

Entries to the competition should be submitted to Cowes Harbour Commission by 1700hrs on Friday, 11th January 2019.

To find out more, and to download the Cowes Harbour Landmark Design Competition entry documents, please go to the Website.