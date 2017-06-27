Search for missing Kent woman with link to Isle of Wight

Hampshire police share this appeal on behalf of Kent Police. Ed

Media release circulated on behalf of Kent Police to help find a missing woman who has links to the Isle of Wight.

Kent Police is appealing for the public’s help in finding a 59-year-old woman who has been reported missing from her home in Petham, near Canterbury.

Janet Ranson, who also uses her married name Clark, was last seen in Petham at 11am on Wednesday 14 June.

Janet is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, with olive skin and of a slight build with shoulder-length straight brown hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a flowery top with a grey background and was carrying a black Mulberry handbag. She had no other belongings with her.

Inspector John Harris said:

“We have made numerous enquiries into Janet’s current whereabouts since she was reported missing, and are now appealing for the public’s help in finding her. “Janet may be in the Canterbury or Whitstable areas, but she also has links to Oxford and the Isle of Wight. “It is out of character for her to go missing for this length of time, and we are appealing for anyone who sees her to contact us.”

Get in touch

If you have seen Janet please phone Kent Police on 101 quoting reference number 19-1339.

Image: police_mad_liam under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.