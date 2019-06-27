Search for two men who fled serious road traffic incident

police road closed

Police share this latest news. Ed

We are appealing for information following a collision which took place on Briddlesford Road in Newport, Isle of Wight.

Officers were called to the scene at 5.45pm this evening (Thursday 27 June) with reports that a BMW and a Vauxhall Astra had collided.

The driver of the Astra sustained serious and life-threatening injuries. She has been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment.

Two occupants of the BMW left the scene on foot and remain outstanding at this time.

We would like to speak with these two men as soon as possible as we are concerned they could be injured, and would like them to assist our enquiries into this collision.

If you were in the BMW, or you know the occupants, please call us.

Get in touch
Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting incident 704 of today’s date.

Thursday, 27th June, 2019 10:31pm

By

