Second single for Isle of Wight’s Killing Morton out this week

The Isle of Wight grunge trio release their second single later this week, with live gigs lined up next month.

Killing Morton

This coming Friday (28th June) marks the launch of Isle of Wight band, Killing Morton’s latest single.

The new single, Mobscene, is hot on the heels of the grunge trio’s debut single, Pips, which was released in November last year.

Mashing a hard rocking sound via Pearl Jam and Queens Of The Stone Age and a lyric inspired by Manic Street Preachers, Mobscene is a hard hitting single that attacks the listener with references to Peter Sutcliffe and Kelvin MacKenzie.

Jack says,

“Both singles were recorded at Hungry Hound Productions with Stuart Heath, chosen for his work with other heavy Island acts including King Kuna and Sexy Pretty Things.”

Redd Marsh – Bass and Backing Vocals / Jack Gorman – Guitar and Lead Vocals / Kristian Murphy-Drums

Where and when
Mobscene will be available to download and stream on all major music streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music from Friday 28th June.

The music video for Mobscene will premiere on YouTube at 7.30pm on the same day.

What’s next
The band, formed in 2017, say they plan to release another single in October this year with an EP planned for early release in 2020.

You can catch them live:

  • 6th July – Southsea Rocks, The Golden Eagle, Southsea
  • 13th July – The Hobbit, Southampton

Image: © With kind permission of Allan Marsh

Tuesday, 25th June, 2019 9:28am

By

