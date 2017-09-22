Secret treat for last day of ex-serviceman’s incredible fundraising run

On the night before his final day of a 3,000 mile running challenge across North America, Isle of Wight man, Paul Wheeler, revealed he has been saving a brand new pair of socks for the last day of running (watch the video).

Over the last four months Paul has been running solo across North America.

It’s an outstanding challenge that has brought with it tears, frustration, elation, exhaustion, out-of-this-world sights and as he approached the end of the challenge, immense pride.

Pride, in our view, that is very well deserved.

Raising money for Royal British Legion

A former serviceman, Paul decided to raise funds for the Royal British Legion whilst he was running and set a target of £3,000.

As he approaches his last day, just over £1,000 has been donated via Just Giving and nearly £2,300 via Go Fund Me.

If you’d like to show your support, follow the links above or head over to Paul’s Run Across America Website.

Regular updates

Paul set off from Golden Gate Bridge 114 days ago on his 3,000 miles challenge and has been keeping everyone at home updated through his Website and social media.

Last night Paul posted one of his final videos,

Why?

If you’re wondering what has spurred this 35 year old from the Isle of Wight to run from San Francisco to New York, Paul’s bio tells the story:

“I’m just a normal, average 35 year old guy with constant itchy feet! My brain is constantly on the go thinking of new things to do and new places to visit. “I previously spent 12 years in the British army and have now been a civilian for 4 years. In that time I have drifted from job to job and found it hard to settle. I did the ‘normal’ things like buying a house and getting a 9 to 5 office job but I still couldn’t settle. “I’ve spent years and years reading autobiographies about amazing people who have undertaken some incredible challenges and expeditions all around the world and I’ve finished all of them asking myself “Why can’t I do that?” or ‘What’s stopping me from doing something similar?” and the truth is, nothing! “Nothing is stopping me, nothing at all! At this present time in my life I still have my age and my health on my side but I also know that that won’t always be the case. “As the old saying goes “You only regret the things you didn’t do” and it’s this saying that I keep thinking about. In 50 years time I don’t want to look back and think “What if…” or “I should have done that”, because that, if I’m being honest, scares me.”

Best of luck on the final leg of your challenge Paul, we’re all behind you.