See how your GP surgery rates compared to others on the Isle of Wight

An independent survey, ranking GP practices, has revealed the best, and the worst, of Island healthcare.

The GP patient survey, run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England, was sent to 3,832 Islanders and had 1,806 responses — a fill rate of just 47 per cent.

Top of the table

Topping the list was South Wight Medical practice, where 95 per cent of patients said the practice was good or very good. The practice scored higher than their CCG average in every question.

At the surgery, 90 per cent of people said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone and 98 per cent said they found the receptionist helpful.

Down the list

At the bottom of the table was Dower House in Newport, with almost 30 per cent of responses rating the practice as poor, very poor or neither good nor poor.

Less than half of responses (47 per cent), said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone, with 48 per cent describing their experience of making an appointment as good.

How does your GP surgery rate compared to others on the Island?

(Percentage of responses who rated the practice good, or very good)

South Wight Medical Practice – 95 per cent Ventnor Medical Centre – 94 per cent Tower House Surgery – 92 per cent Carisbrooke Health Centre – 90 per cent Sandown Health Centre – 89 per cent Shanklin Medical Centre – 88 per cent Argyll House – 88 per cent Tower House Surgery – 86 per cent Medina Healthcare – 84 per cent Beech Grove Surgery – 82 per cent The Grove Surgery – 78 per cent East Cowes Medical Centre – 76 per cent Cowes Medical Centre – 73 per cent The Dower House – 71 per cent