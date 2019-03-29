See how your GP surgery rates compared to others on the Isle of Wight

The GP patient survey, run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England, was sent to 3,832 Islanders and had 1,806 responses — a fill rate of just 47 per cent.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

waiting room

An independent survey, ranking GP practices, has revealed the best, and the worst, of Island healthcare.

The GP patient survey, run by Ipsos MORI on behalf of NHS England, was sent to 3,832 Islanders and had 1,806 responses — a fill rate of just 47 per cent.

Top of the table
Topping the list was South Wight Medical practice, where 95 per cent of patients said the practice was good or very good. The practice scored higher than their CCG average in every question.

At the surgery, 90 per cent of people said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone and 98 per cent said they found the receptionist helpful.

Down the list
At the bottom of the table was Dower House in Newport, with almost 30 per cent of responses rating the practice as poor, very poor or neither good nor poor.

Less than half of responses (47 per cent), said it was easy to get through to the practice by phone, with 48 per cent describing their experience of making an appointment as good.

How does your GP surgery rate compared to others on the Island?
(Percentage of responses who rated the practice good, or very good)

  1. South Wight Medical Practice – 95 per cent
  2. Ventnor Medical Centre – 94 per cent
  3. Tower House Surgery – 92 per cent
  4. Carisbrooke Health Centre – 90 per cent
  5. Sandown Health Centre – 89 per cent
  6. Shanklin Medical Centre – 88 per cent
  7. Argyll House – 88 per cent
  8. Tower House Surgery – 86 per cent
  9. Medina Healthcare – 84 per cent
  10. Beech Grove Surgery – 82 per cent
  11. The Grove Surgery – 78 per cent
  12. East Cowes Medical Centre – 76 per cent
  13. Cowes Medical Centre – 73 per cent
  14. The Dower House – 71 per cent
This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed Image: christinawelsh under CC BY 2.0

Friday, 29th March, 2019 3:08pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2myI

Filed under: Featured, Health, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, LDRS

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

  Subscribe  
Email updates?
Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*