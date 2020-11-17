See Isle of Wight Green Party’s target candidates for May 2021 council elections

Last month the Isle of Wight Green Party held a special meeting open to all its members via Zoom to officially select their target candidates for the May 2021 County council elections.

Five target wards

The Isle of Wight Green Party has announced target candidates from the wards of Osborne, Central Rural, Carisbrooke and Gunville, Chale, Niton and Shorwell and finally Freshwater North and Yarmouth.

The Green Party has said that they have the very best candidates ready to stand and fight for local residents.

Following their selection, the five candidates spoke about why they have decided to stand and thanked members for their support.

Palin: I understand the issues we face

Cameron Palin for Osborne ward said,

“It’s important people have the choice to vote for a local candidate who has their best interests at heart. “I’ll stand up and fight for my community, like them, I understand the issues we face and we can make change together!”

Critchison: Passionate about the South Wight

Claire Critchison for Chale, Niton and Shorwell ward said,

“As a sixth generation descendant of this ward I am passionate about the South Wight and I am ready to represent the residents.”

James: I pledge to hold County Hall to account

Daniel James for Freshwater North and Yarmouth said,

“I’m standing to be your County Councillor because I believe you deserve a genuine choice. “I pledge to represent your interests and to hold County Hall to account.”

Laursen: Finding the best solutions for our Island

Julia Laursen for Central Rural ward said,

“I’m standing because I believe I can represent our community needs whilst working with other councillors in finding the best solutions for our Island.”

Lever: A compassionate and competent alternative

Joe Lever for Carisbrooke and Gunville ward said,

“I believe so many Island communities are being overlooked and let down by the current administration. “I want to offer residents of Carisbrooke and Gunville a compassionate and competent alternative.”

And there are more

The Isle of Wight Green Party have said they have many more candidates in place and these are just their top targets who will be fighting to get into county hall in May 2021.

The Isle of Wight Green Party are still welcoming members and supporters to put themselves forward if they want to stand in the 2021 Council Election.

To get in touch with the Isle of Wight Green Party email them on: [email protected]

News shared by Cameron on behalf of Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

Image: © Isle of Wight Council