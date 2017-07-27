See ‘The Amy Winehouse of UK Americana’ play Quay Arts this Sunday

Eleanor shares news of this charity event on Sunday at Quay Arts. Ed

You are invited to the Quay Arts on 30th July for an unmissable evening of music from the singer songwriter Hannah White, in aid of Sunshine Radio.

Hannah and her amazing band are coming to the Isle of Wight for a one-off show in aid of St. Mary’s hospital radio, supported by Sunshine Radio’s very own Jazz act SPARKES at the piano and Guests.

Don’t miss out on this unique night. Doors open at 7pm.

Tickets are only £10 and available online or on the door.

Hannah White

Hannah has a voice that can switch from a sweet Nashville croon to a bluesy holler, with songs which draw from a rich well of life experiences. Her songs have been heard on the national airwaves of BBC Radio 2, Amazing Radio, Chris Country Radio as well on major regional UK radio shows and international TV on the Phil Mack Country Show.

Hannah is the singer songwriter with the voice Fatea Magazine said is “an emotional force” full of “heartbreaking honesty” and God Is In The TV Zine described as “breathtaking”. Whilst Country People Magazine call Hannah “The Amy Winehouse of UK Americana”, Pete Sargeant (Blues Matters) has called her “A Norah Jones with an edge” and Acoustic Magazine “a voice you will want to protect and become besotted with”.

The singer whose live performance on BBC Radio London had Gaby Roslin break down, is preparing to release her new album in October 2017.

SPARKES at the Piano and Guests

Supporting Hannah White is Sunshine Radio Presenter Steve Parkes aka SPARKES at the Piano and Guests who is an experienced professional musician and entertainment host, piano keyboard vocalist, folk violinist and bass guitarist in his own right.

Steve has had a long family and musical association with the Isle of Wight where he has been resident pianist and entertainment host at ‘The Wight’, a Sandown hotel, since 2008. He regularly supports ‘Live and Local’ Jazz-Blues venues and artists on the Island.

Steve joined Sunshine Radio in 2014, where he enjoys producing and presenting his weekly ‘Jazz-Blues’ Shows, interviewing various guest Jazz-Blues artists and broadcasting live at mobile events.

Sunshine Radio

Broadcasting from Studios opposite the duckpond at St Mary’s Hospital, Sunshine Radio have been a “friend at the bedside” for patients since 1973.

We broadcast seven days a week from 1000 until 0200 providing a broad mix of musical entertainment, island information and chat. Sunshine Radio is a registered charity and is run entirely by volunteers.

Location map

View the location of this story.