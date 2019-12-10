See the Isle of Wight classic cars that have raised thousands for Mountbatten

An annual gathering of classic cars, which has raised many thousands of pounds to support Mountbatten’s work, is returning to Newport this Christmas.

The Vectis Historic Vehicle Club Ltd will be displaying vintage and classic cars in St Thomas’ Square in Newport between 10am and 3pm, on Saturday 14th December.

Around 20 classic cars on display

Many of the vehicles’ owners will also be dressed in Christmas-themed fancy dress and will be collecting for Mountbatten.

A variety of around 20 classic cars will be on display, representing many makes and models from the 1950s, to the 1980s.

Hartley: “Support them, if you can”

Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said,