See the Isle of Wight classic cars that have raised thousands for Mountbatten

An annual gathering of classic cars, which has raised many thousands of pounds to support Mountbatten’s work, is returning to Newport this Christmas.
The Vectis Historic Vehicle Club Ltd will be displaying vintage and classic cars in St Thomas’ Square in Newport between 10am and 3pm, on Saturday 14th December.
Around 20 classic cars on display
Many of the vehicles’ owners will also be dressed in Christmas-themed fancy dress and will be collecting for Mountbatten.
A variety of around 20 classic cars will be on display, representing many makes and models from the 1950s, to the 1980s.
Hartley: “Support them, if you can”
Nigel Hartley, Mountbatten CEO, said,
“We are so appreciative of the ongoing support from the Vectis Historic Vehicle Club.
“It has become an annual treat to see these wonderful vintage cars lined up in St Thomas’ Square.
“Please do go along and support them, if you can.”
Tuesday, 10th December, 2019 1:59pm
By Matt White
