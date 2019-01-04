Self Assessment: Don’t miss the deadline

Lucy shares this latest news on behalf of HMRC. Ed

Around 5,542,000 taxpayers have less than a month to complete their Self Assessment tax returns before the 31 January deadline.

In total, more than 11.5 million 2017/18 tax returns are due and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) expects the vast majority of taxpayers to complete their returns and pay any tax owed by the end of the month.

Approximately 52% of taxpayers have already filed their returns, as of 31 December 2018, and more than 5 million have completed their returns online (88% of the total returns filed).

Offering help every step of the way

Financial Secretary to the Treasury, Mel Stride, said:

“It is encouraging that around 52% of taxpayers have already completed their Self Assessment tax returns. With less than one month to go before the deadline, there are still many people that need to act now. “HMRC is encouraging all Self Assessment filers to complete their returns by 31 January and is offering support every step of the way.”

File online to avoid penalties

Angela MacDonald, HMRC’s Director General for Customer Services, said:

“The Self Assessment deadline on 31 January is fast approaching but there is still time for customers to file their tax returns online and on time to avoid any unnecessary penalties. “If you are completing Self Assessment for the first time or are yet to start your 2017/18 tax return, there is a wide range of support and guidance available on GOV.UK to help at every stage of the tax return process.”

Visual help

For any customers who are yet to start their 2017/18 Self Assessment, there are films and webinars which show each stage of the process, with bespoke guidance for individuals’ varying circumstances, including a video specifically aimed at customers completing a tax return for the first time:

Help is also available on GOV.UK or from the Self Assessment helpline on 0300 200 3310 and on social media.

Who needs to file?

People need to complete a tax return if they:

earned more than £2,500 from renting out property

or their partner received Child Benefit and either of them had an annual income of more than £50,000

received more than £2,500 in other untaxed income, for example from tips or commission

are self-employed sole traders

are limited company directors

are shareholders

are employees claiming expenses in excess of £2,500

have an annual income over £100,000

earned income from abroad that they need to pay tax on

If customers completed a Self Assessment tax return last year but didn’t have any tax to pay, they still need to complete a 2017/18 tax return unless HMRC has written to them to say it is not required.

