Council officers used as ‘smokescreen to remove accountability’ says councillor

Last week Islanders were told by the IW Council (see link) that the Cowes floating bridge was to be taken out of service as the Council Leader told us,

“I have taken the difficult decision to remove the floating bridge from service until such time as the issues have been satisfactorily resolved.”

Given this public statement, Labour Councillor Geoff Brodie enquired of the Council’s Legal Officer as to what decision-making process had been given, as there had been no Cabinet meeting, nor notification of a new behind-closed-doors ‘delegated decision’.

No scrutiny of decision-making

As the decision had been made by a political leader, the decision should be subject to the usual scrutiny processes; something Cllr Brodie was keen to initiate as a long-time member of the Scrutiny Committee.

However, he was then advised by the Legal Officer,

“The decision to take the floating bridge out of service from Monday was an officer decision, but one that was made in consultation with the relevant Cabinet members due to the nature of the decision.”

A statement entirely at odds with the earlier media statement.

Cllr Brodie believes that Scrutiny members are being misled over this controversial decision that so seriously effects the people of East Cowes and Cowes. He also believes it is just another example of how this new Tory Council wants to do their business without accountability, as he highlighted immediately after the May elections.

He said,

“It is clear to me that officers are covering for a political decision so that it does not get called in to the Scrutiny Committee. “The Leader seemed to be pleased as punch to announce the Floating Bridge closure as his decision last Thursday, but they then realised that would make it subject to scrutiny. “Sadly this is an example of senior officers being used as a smokescreen to remove accountability for such a major decision. “I have also asked the Scrutiny Chair to put this sleight of hand on the agenda for next week’s Committee meeting”

