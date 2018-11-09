Service to mark United Nations Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

The police share this latest news, Ed

The lives of those lost on the roads of Hampshire will be commemorated at a special ceremony later this month.

The Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit will be holding the memorial service to support the family and friends of those who have died as a result of collisions on our roads.

United Nations Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

The dedicated ceremony will be held to mark the United Nations Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims and it is believed that our Joint Operations Unit is unique in honouring the day in such a way.

It will take place at Christ Church, Christchurch Road, Winchester, at 2.30pm on Sunday, November 18, giving families the chance to remember their loved ones.

Attending the event

During the service, local dignitaries, police officers and colleagues from the ambulance and fire services will join members of the public in an Act of Commemoration.

Families who attended last year’s service said:

“We felt cared for and we welcomed the ways in which we were encouraged to take an active part in the service.”

“Although heart-breaking, it was an honour to be among such brave people and the dedicated emergency services.”

Pinkney: Remember and pay tribute

Hampshire Chief Constable Olivia Pinkney said:

“It is so important to have this opportunity to remember those affected by death and serious injury on our roads. For those directly affected and their family and friends. “And of course, to pay tribute to our emergency services whose courage and professionalism in dealing with these extremely traumatic events is just exceptional. “As a police service, as well as dealing with the aftermath of such events, we are always continually working hard to promote road safety. “This is a good opportunity to recognise the hard work and dedication of the officers and staff involved, as well as the work we do in partnership with other agencies and organisations. “We welcome anyone who has been affected by the loss of someone on our roads to join us for this very moving ceremony.”

Register your attendance

Anyone wishing to attend is asked to contact us via the email addresses below in advance. People of all faiths or no faith are welcome.

To attend this service please email RDMS@hampshire.pnn.police.uk.

Please note that due to changes in legislation, we are no longer able to hold information on our databases for people we have regularly invited to this service over the years. If you have attended services in the past, or indeed, if you would like to come along for the first time, then please get in touch via the email above.

In Hampshire in 2017, 42 people were killed and 970 people were seriously injured on the roads.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

Location map

View the location of this story.